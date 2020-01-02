Bellingham High School was dismissed early Thursday morning after a student found an old shell casing in a stairwell, Bellingham police said.
Bellingham police were alerted to the disturbing discovery around 8:48 a.m. and dismissed students around 9 a.m. as a “precautionary measure,” according to officials. Police and K9 units searched the area, but no additional threats were discovered.
School will resume tomorrow, police said.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.come. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.