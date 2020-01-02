At approximately 1:30 p.m., State Police responded to a call of wet cement spilled across the road, covering all lanes of traffic on the northbound side, the statement from Massachusetts State Police read. The cement truck had lost its load near Forest Street.

A cement truck spill caused Route 1 north to temporarily close in Peabody Thursday afternoon, officials said.

State Police immediately shut down all lanes, and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation came to clean up the spill, officials said. Northbound traffic was diverted onto Route 128. Route 1 reopened around 3:30 p.m., according to the statement.

No injuries or accidents were reported, officials said.

