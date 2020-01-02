Firefighters were on the scene of a five-alarm fire in Rockland early Thursday, battling a blaze that displaced at least 20 people.
According to a tweet from the American Red Cross of Massachusetts, multiple teams were responding to a building fire in Rockland that had displaced at least 20.
When reached by phone early Thursday, Rockland fire officials were unavailable to provide further information but according to a tweet from the Hanover Fire Department, a Hanover ambulance and fire engines were dispatched to Rockland to respond to a five-alarm fire.
A tweet at 1:26 a.m. from the Rockland Firefighters Local 1602’s official Twitter account said crews were fighting a five-alarm fire at 20 E. Water Street.
No further information was immediately available about any injuries or damage due to the fire.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
