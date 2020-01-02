Ice flew off of a moving commercial truck and slammed through the windshield of another vehicle on a highway in Burlington Thursday, seriously injuring the driver and leaving three passengers with minor injuries, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

A man, woman, and two juveniles were driving in a pickup truck on Route 3 North, south of Exit 26, in Burlington around 11:30 a.m. Thursday when the ice hit their vehicle, police said.

The four occupants of the pickup truck were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital.