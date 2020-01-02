Ice flew off of a moving commercial truck and slammed through the windshield of another vehicle on a highway in Burlington Thursday, seriously injuring the driver and leaving three passengers with minor injuries, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.
A man, woman, and two juveniles were driving in a pickup truck on Route 3 North, south of Exit 26, in Burlington around 11:30 a.m. Thursday when the ice hit their vehicle, police said.
The four occupants of the pickup truck were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital.
Police said a state trooper stopped the commercial truck several minutes after the incident. Police believe the commercial truck was registered in New Hampshire, they said.
Advertisement
State Police are continuing to investigate the incident. No charges have been filed yet.
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.