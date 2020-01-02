You may be wondering why we’re starting our new year with such weighty questions. We’re taking our cue from a Twitter poll that went viral on New Year’s Eve in New York City, when a rider posted a photo of several empty seats on that city’s subway and wrote, “All my New Yorkers, which is the best seat?”

Take a close look, Green Line riders. Which seat is best to snag on a crowded train? Is it the coveted single seat? The spot next to the door? Or is sitting for amateurs, just asking to get squashed by the masses?

Some 6,700 people had responded as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Among the respondents were BuzzFeed editor-in-chief Ben Smith, ESPN writer Bill Barnwell, and Bitch Media co-founder Andi Zeisler. The media personalities, like the other respondents, identified their preferred seats by the numbers the poster, @gplatinum_, placed on them.

“For a long ride, 4. For anything else, 1,” Zeisler wrote.

Soon riders on other transit lines had posted similar polls. Someone in Los Angeles even asked what lanes drivers prefer to use when stuck in traffic on the 405.

Now it’s time for Boston to take a turn, so we’ve done the work for you. We chose the Green Line to start because the seating chart is particularly complex on that line (who okayed anyone riding in the twisting section between cars, anyway?).

Take a peek, faithful riders, and let us know what you think in the comments.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.