“At this time there is not believed to be any active threats toward any student or staff member at the school, and classes will resume as planned on Thursday, Jan. 2,” officials said.

Hull Superintendent Michael F. Devine and Deputy Police Chief Neil J. Reilly said they believe the photos were posted because of an argument between multiple students at the school.

A female student at Memorial Middle School in Hull was disciplined after allegedly sharing two “concerning and threatening” photos of what appeared to be a handgun on Snapchat Wednesday, alarming parents and launching two police investigations, Hull officials said in a statement.

Parents of students at the school notified Hull police around noon on Wednesday about a photo the girl had shared on Snapchat of her holding what looked like a handgun, officials said.

Police recovered the gun upon investigation, and found it was a BB gun that looked like a real firearm, officials said.

Another parent told police at about 9 p.m. Wednesday that the girl had posted another photo on Snapchat of her with the BB gun. Officials said this post contained a message and had “a threatening nature toward another student.”

Officials said no injuries resulted from the incidents, and they do not believe the BB gun was ever fired.

The student was disciplined “in accordance with the school district’s Code of Conduct policy,” officials said. Officials did not release what these disciplinary actions were.

A school resource officer was at Memorial Middle School on Thursday, officials said.

Hull police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.







