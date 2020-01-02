A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf, and he was ordered held on $20,000 bail. A court-appointed lawyer for Hector-Coleman couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

The suspect, Teshawn Ali Hector-Coleman, of Boston, was arraigned in Roxbury Municipal Court on charges of carrying a firearm without a license, second offense; carrying a loaded firearm without a license, second offense; possession of a large-capacity firearm; possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card; and receiving stolen property, according to legal filings.

A 21-year-old man arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop after police found a stolen handgun and ammunition in a bag filled with infant clothing and diapers was ordered held on $20,000 cash bail at his arraignment Thursday, records show.

Hector-Coleman and Tashya Ariana Love, 22, of Mattapan, were stopped by police near 729 Dudley St. in Roxbury at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday for having excessively tinted windows on their vehicle, according to Boston police and legal filings.

Hector-Coleman and Love were arrested after police searched their car and found a loaded Glock 19 and a magazine with 17 live rounds of ammunition inside the bag containing baby necessities, police said. No children or other passengers were in the car, police said.

Police determined the gun had previously been reported stolen in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, authorities said.

A redacted incident report provided by Boston police said that during the traffic stop, “[redacted] had a surprised look on his face as if he could not believe he was interacting with the police” and that “he was almost fully reclined in his seat.” When a detective “placed [redacted] into handcuffs ... [redacted] then began to state that ‘he was live,’ to which Detective Merner believed he was referring to Facebook Live,” the report said.

According to the report, “[redacted] then began to incite private citizens to record the incident to which many did and began to record the incident on cell phones causing a chaotic environment.” The report said the gun recovered was “loaded with one live 9 mm round of ammunition in the chamber and 17 live rounds in the magazine.” The magazine was capable of holding 21 rounds, the filing said.

Love was also slated for arraignment in the same courthouse Thursday on firearm charges, records show. Arraignment information for Love wasn’t immediately available.

