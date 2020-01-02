Boston police arrested a 27-year-old man on New Years Eve for allegedly packing an illegal handgun with six rounds of ammunition his pocket in Roxbury, authorities said.
In a statement, cops identified the suspect as Jose Luis Figueroa, of Boston. He was apprehended around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 238 Warren St., police said.
“The officers observed the suspect who was a target in a firearm investigation and followed him to the area of 1 Dunreath Street where the officers conducted a pat frisk and discovered a loaded Ruger LCP firearm with 6 live rounds of ammunition in Figueroa’s pocket,” the statement said. “The suspect was then placed in custody without incident. The suspect will appear in Roxbury District Court on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition and Carrying a Loaded Firearm.”
Arraignment information wasn’t immediately available.
