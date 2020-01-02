Investigators believe that Wilson took a Blue Bike to and from his work at IBM on the day of the attack. He came home from work by arriving at Porter MBTA station and rode a Blue Bike home, parking it by his house on Sherman Street before walking through the park, according to authorities.

Thursday marked the one-year anniversary of the homicide of 60-year-old Paul Wilson, a Cambridge resident who was fatally assaulted in the New Street area of Danehy Park, according to the Middlesex district attorney’s office. A suspect has yet to be identified. Wilson lived nearby and was known to frequently use the park.

Officials are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing probe into a brutal slaying that occurred at a Cambridge park a year ago.

Advertisement

MIDDLESEX DISTRICT ATTORNEY

Shortly before 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2019, Cambridge police responded to the park after a report of a body lying on a paved pathway under a street light. When officers arrived to the scene, they found Wilson, who stood about 6-feet-6 inches tall, suffering from significant head trauma, officials said. He was found at a location that was visible from the parking lot.

When he was found, Wilson had his belongings on him including an Apple Watch, which suggested to investigators that robbery was not a motive, officials said.

Wilson was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a result of multiple blunt force injuries to his head, according to the district attorney’s office.

Authorities searched the park after the attack and collected “several samples of biological matter,” according to the district attorney’s office. Forensic testing indicated that some of the blood found was animal blood, and further testing is ongoing, that office said.

While a baseball bat was found near the scene, nothing connects it to the crime as of yet, according to investigators.

Advertisement

“Since the time of the attack investigators have also been made aware of some similar incidents that have occurred in Cambridge and other communities,” said the district attorney’s office in a Thursday statement. “To date, investigators do not believe any of those incidents are connected to the death of Paul Wilson.”

Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan said the probe is still ongoing “and that we are still looking to hear from people who may have seen anything unusual on or around January 2nd.”

“To date, investigators have conducted an exhaustive search of the park and a canvas of the neighborhoods surrounding the area,” Ryan said in the statement. "We are grateful to the members of the community in and around Cambridge who came forward to provide video and witness accounts and we thank everyone who knew and loved Paul who came forward to provide information, but there is still more to be done.”

Officials are asking anyone with information regarding the slaying to contact the State Police assigned to the Middlesex district attorney’s office at 781-897-6600. Tips may be anonymous, and Cambridge police can be contacted at 617-349-3300.









Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.