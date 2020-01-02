MacFarlane pleaded guilty there in June to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton sentenced MacFarlane in November to six months in prison and ordered him to perform 200 hours of community service, in addition to paying the six-figure fine.

Toby MacFarlane, 56, of Del Mar, Calif., who admitted to paying $450,000 in bribes to get his children classified as fake sports recruits at USC, has paid his fine in full, Assistant US Attorney Carol E. Head wrote in a brief filing submitted Tuesday in US District Court in Boston.

A former real estate executive sentenced in November to six months in federal prison for his role in the nationwide college admissions cheating scandal has paid a $150,000 fine levied against him, records show.

Advertisement

Head wrote in Tuesday’s filing that the fine payment “does not affect any outstanding Order of Forfeiture or Forfeiture Money Judgment entered in the case.”

MacFarlane had until 2 p.m. on Tuesday to self-surrender to federal custody to begin serving his sentence, according to court records. The Federal Bureau of Prisons website listed him as “NOT IN BOP CUSTODY” as of 1:15 p.m.

MacFarlane’s one of dozens of defendants charged in connection with the scheme, in which wealthy parents paid bribes to admitted ringleader William “Rick” Singer to have their children falsely designated as athletic recruits at elite colleges, thereby fast tracking their admission, or to facilitate cheating on their kids’ SAT and ACT exams, prosecutors have said.

Singer has admitted to running the scam and awaits sentencing.

Among the parents who’ve admitted guilt is Hollywood star Felicity Huffman, who served less than two weeks in prison for paying a $15,000 bribe to pad her daughter’s SAT score. Huffman also paid a $30,000 fine and was ordered to perform 250 hours of community service.

Advertisement

Another Hollywood icon, former “Full House” star Lori Loughlin, is charged along with her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, with paying bribes to get their daughters classified as phony crew recruits at USC. They’ve pleaded not guilty and their case remains pending.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.