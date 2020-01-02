In a statement posted Tuesday to its official Facebook page, the town said the coyote was found on Lynnbrook Road, captured, and “tested positive for rabies.”

“The animal; was destroyed, and had been previously spotted in nearby Lynn neighborhoods,” the statement said. “Anyone who believes he or she may have come in contact with this coyote should contact the Mass. Department of Public Health at 617-983-6800. Residents should also take precautions if they believe a pet may have come in contact with this coyote. Contact Lynnfield Animal Control at 781-983-1804.”

In a separate statement, the town said the animal had also been spotted on Christmas Day and on Dec. 27 on several streets in Lynn.

And rabies? That’s nothing to play around with, according to the statement.

“Rabies is a serious disease and immediate consultation is necessary after possible exposures,” the release said. “Any person who was exposed to the coyote’s saliva through a bite, scratch, or fresh wound, or got coyote saliva in their eyes, nose or mouth, has had a high risk exposure.”

The town urged local residents to pick up the phone if they fall into any of those categories.

“If you or someone you know may have had contact with this coyote, we ask that you contact the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH) at 617-983-6800 (available 24 hours) or your health care provider,” the statement said.

Officials also urged residents who have pets that may have had contact with the euthanized coyote to call Lynnfield Animal Control at 781-983-1804 or Lynn Animal Control at 781-552-2361.

“It is also possible that the coyote could have spread rabies to another wild animal,” the release said. “If you observe a wild animal that is sick or acting strangely, do not try to approach it; call your local animal control official to report the animal. It is also important to ensure that your pets are currently vaccinated for rabies. This will help protect them and you if they are exposed to a rabid animal.”

