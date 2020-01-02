An unoccupied five-story building in the South End partially collapsed on Wednesday night, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Fire officials said no one was in the building at 23 Upton Street, and five residents from nearby buildings evacuated without injuries.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Chief Neil Mullane of the Boston Fire Department said there was a “significant collapse” of the brownstone’s rear porches, exterior rear wall, and party walls. The building’s back fire escape also collapsed, and more bricks could come down.