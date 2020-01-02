An unoccupied five-story building in the South End partially collapsed on Wednesday night, according to the Boston Fire Department.
Fire officials said no one was in the building at 23 Upton Street, and five residents from nearby buildings evacuated without injuries.
Speaking to reporters at the scene, Chief Neil Mullane of the Boston Fire Department said there was a “significant collapse” of the brownstone’s rear porches, exterior rear wall, and party walls. The building’s back fire escape also collapsed, and more bricks could come down.
“There’s definitely a high risk of further collapse,” Mullane told reporters. “We have fire escapes, wrought iron that’s hanging from the trees. We’ve got wrought iron that is hanging from other portions of the building, and there’s quite a load of brick that could still come down, so we’re not letting anybody back here at all.”
Advertisement
Photos that the fire department posted on Twitter showed broken windows, exposed interior walls, and a fire escape rail and other debris hanging in the tree branches in the public alley facing the rear of the building. The fire department said the building had “serious structural deficiencies.”
Mullane said that can happen when water gets into a building.
“The water gets in there, it freezes, and then it compromises the structural stability of the building," he said.
There are parts of the fire escape and debris hanging in the trees in the Public Alley 701 in the South End. This building has been posted by the BFD as having serious structural deficiencies. pic.twitter.com/lbvbu0GfWD— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 2, 2020
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney. Zoe Greenberg can be reached at zoe.greenberg@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @zoegberg.