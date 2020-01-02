An investigation by Somerset police revealed that the owner of Tracy’s Psychic Palm Reader, Tracey Milanovich, of Somerset, allegedly tricked the client into believing that large sums of cash and household items “were needed in order to banish the spirit from her daughter,” according to the statement from Somerset Police Chief George McNeil.

Police launched the investigation on Dec. 17 after the client alerted police that she had been tricked into giving money to Milanovich, officials said. Milanovich allegedly stole approximately $71,000 along with household items, including towels and bedding, that the client had purchased for her, officials said.

Milanovich is being charged with six counts of obtaining property over $250 by trick, larceny over $1200, and intimidation of a witness, officials said. She was arraigned at Fall River District Court on Dec. 30.

Following the investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for Milanovich, according to the statement. She was arrested on Dec. 27.

Police are asking anyone who believes they have been victimized by Milanovich to contact Somerset police officer Donald Cormier at 508-679-2138.

