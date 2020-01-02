The victim sustained a “significant injury" to his eye in the incident, and was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. Police said he was later brought to Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary.

Dennis Baker, 49, of Quincy, was arrested after he allegedly shot a 33-year-old man in the face around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at their 40 Nelson St. apartment building, police said.

A man who allegedly shot his neighbor in the eye with a high-powered pellet gun in Quincy on New Year’s Day has been charged with armed assault with intent to murder, Quincy police said in a statement.

“The suspect, who had allegedly shot the victim in the face, had fled to his apartment within the building. He alluded to possessing a handgun. After a brief period of time, he was taken into custody inside his apartment,” police said in the statement.

Police said they found the pellet gun on the ground near the window of Baker’s apartment.

Police also arrested Cristina Miller, 34, of Peabody during the incident for helping Baker try to conceal the pellet gun, police said.

Miller was charged with interfering with a police officer and obstruction of justice, police said.

Baker and Miller were both arraigned in Quincy District Court on Thursday.

Quincy police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com.




