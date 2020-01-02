Police said the incident unfolded around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, when transit officers patrolling Back Bay station were “notified the incoming Oak Grove bound train had two males on board who were harassing and intimidating other passengers.”

In a statement, MBTA Transit police identified the suspects as Tobias Chance, 19, and Raashan Severino, 18. It wasn’t known if they had hired lawyers.

Transit police arrested a pair of teenagers on New Years Eve after they allegedly bullied T riders on the Orange Line, and one of the suspects was charged with assaulting a patron over the age of 60, police said.

The officers headed to the platform and waited for the train to pull in.

“As the train pulled into the station and the doors opened two males, later identified as Tobias Chance, 19, of East Boston and Raashan Severino, 18, of Boston exited and began to scream ‘Number 1’ multiple times and pointing at the officers,” the statement said. “At this time a male victim, over 60 years of age, exited the train and informed the officers Chance and Severino were bullying other passengers and Chance physically assaulted him while on board and prevented him from calling police. Upon seeing the victim speak with officers Chance and Severino fled.”

Police gave chase and stopped both men.

“Ultimately Chance was placed into custody for Assault & Battery on an Elderly Person and Intimidation of a Witness,” the statement said. “Chance was also in possession of a replica firearm. Severino was placed into custody for Possession of a Class B Narcotics. Both Chance and Severino were transported to TPD HQ for the arrest booking process.”

