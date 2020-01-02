HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police officer is suing a blogger for access to the names of people commenting anonymously on the blog who he believes are fellow officers.

The lawsuit filed by Hartford police Lt. Vincent Benvenuto against Kevin Brookman, author of the We The People Hartford blog, contends that department rules and regulations prohibit police officers from posting negative things about themselves or their colleagues on social media, the Hartford Courant reported Thursday.

The suit does not seek monetary damages, just the names of those posting anonymous comments.