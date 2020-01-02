CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Bestselling author and spiritual guru Marianne Williamson has laid off her entire 2020 campaign staff, but is still pushing ahead with her Democratic presidential bid, two former staffers said Thursday.

Paul Hodes, a former congressman who had served as Williamson’s New Hampshire state director and senior campaign adviser, confirmed that he had been laid off and “that the others in the national campaign have been laid off.”

“My understanding is she’s continuing her campaign,” Hodes said.