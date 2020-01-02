After the last night of Hanukkah (Dec. 29), I awoke to several horrible and frightening headlines: “5 People Were Stabbed at a Hanukkah Celebration in a New York Suburb”; “100 Jewish Graves Were Desecrated in France — A Search for the Websites That Fueled the Hate Led to the US”; “Anti-Semitic Graffiti Sprayed Across London Shopfronts and Synagogue”; “NYPD Investigating 9th Anti-Semitic Attack Reported This Week.”

These events are becoming more prevalent and call for more than the usual expressions of sadness and repetition of the slogan “Never Again.” Those kinds of rhetorical responses alone are insufficient. I implore Christians, Muslims, blacks, Jews, Hispanics, members of the LGBTQ community, and others to share these stories. Then loudly speak out to curtail the increasing anti-Semitism and racism threatening our world — something we know is emboldened by our president, whose toxic discourse enables and gives permission for haters to come out of the shadows. Call and e-mail government officials at all levels, demanding actions be taken to discover the causes of this hatred and violence, and that concrete plans, including education, be implemented to address them. After all, we must remember that an attack on any one group is an attack on all. Above all else, we must be prepared to answer when our children and future generations ask, “What did you do in 2020 to stop such atrocious and venomous acts?”