Re “Among evangelicals, a schism of the ages”(Page A1, Dec. 28): Thank you so much for taking the time to highlight young Christians rallying to care for the earth and fight climate change. As a young evangelical and climate advocate myself, I have seen how attitudes in the church on climate change are shifting. Caring for the earth and the people on it are clear commands throughout Scripture, so it is encouraging to see other Christians taking those calls seriously. I disagree, however, with the claim made in the article that young Christians now relate more to their peers than to their faith communities. It is precisely the values given to me by my faith community — loving my neighbor, stewardship of God’s world, caring for the poor — that motivate me to care so deeply about climate change. My action on this issue is because of my faith and faith community, not in spite of it. As a member of Young Evangelicals for Climate Action myself, I’d also like to note that we are a bipartisan organization. We recognize that in order to have lasting, impactful policies we need everyone at the table. We’re working to help everyone realize that we all have a reason to care about climate change.

Christine Seibert