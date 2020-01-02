Dennis De Witt’s letter concerning how important the Cochituate public water supply system was to the creation of a golden age in Boston at the end of the 19th century reminds us that many of the underpinnings of the culturally and economically vibrant Greater Boston we enjoy today are the result of Massachusetts governmental leaders from earlier ages spearheading large public projects and the Commonwealth’s citizens supporting and paying for them (“Key catalyst of Boston’s golde age: a public water supply," Letters, Dec. 29).

Think of the Emerald Necklace and the MDC networks of parks for open space and recreation, the Quabbin Reservoir for expanded public water supply, the Mass Pike and Logan Airport, and the MWRA/Deer Island sewage system cleaning up of Boston Harbor and Massachusetts Bay. The last project like that may have been the Big Dig, which vastly improved access through the city and to and from the airport, and made possible the creation of the Seaport District as a new neighborhood. (I know traffic is horrendous, but think of how much worse it would be today without those improvements.) I believe there is public and business community sentiment for a similarly large or larger public project to upgrade transportation infrastructure throughout the Commonwealth, but fear there is not the political vision or leadership on Beacon Hill or Capitol Hill to lead the way. It’s a sorry comment on us and our times if future generations refer to our era as the last of Boston’s golden ages.