Page two of the Dec. 30 Globe juxtaposed two gruesome stories of violence. One (“Parishioners kill man who fatally shoots 2 at Texas church”) ended with three people dead. Many will surely say, “It would have been much worse if the ‘good guys’ didn’t have firearms.”

The other story (“Machete-wielding suspect screamed ‘I’ll get you’”) told of an anti-Semitic machete attack on a Hasidic household in Rockland County, N.Y. Five were injured but none died. Thank God this happened in New York State and not Texas. In this case the “good guys” had an antique coffee table and the attacker did not have a gun. Imagine the carnage if New York had an open-carry law?