For the record, Eddie Murphy’s Dec. 21 episode of “Saturday Night Live” was a record-breaker, ratings-wise. The former cast member’s return brought the show its highest viewership — after the live plus seven days data — since Oct. 18, 2008. That Josh Brolin-hosted episode from 11 years ago featured an appearance by then vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin and musical performances by Adele.
Murphy’s “SNL,” with musical guest Lizzo, brought in a total of 16.2 million viewers (6.3 million of whom watched in the week after the airing). That’s a profound increase over the season’s previous episodes, which averaged 8.5 million.
The show returns on Jan. 25, by the way, with host Adam Driver and musical guest Halsey.
