This buzzy new novel (already optioned for a film) is set mostly in Philadelphia and opens with Emira Tucker dressed up and drinking for a friend’s birthday. When her phone rings, it’s not a booty call, but rather a late-night emergency babysitting assignment from Alix Chamberlain. It sets in motion a plot that reveals how trapped black people who work in service jobs for white people feel, how easily privileged whites – who would protest any claims of prejudice – can fetishize blacks, or fail to see them as fully three-dimensional humans. And yes, dear reader, you are implicated in this too.

The two protagonists of Kiley Reid’s debut novel, “Such a Fun Age,” are an upscale 33-year-old married mother of two clutching to her pre-mom identity, and her 25-year-old babysitter, who parties with her girlfriends while trying to figure out how to really start her life. Add in fizzy writing about food, wine, and clothing, plus snappy chatter and gossip with for each woman with her friends, and the book sounds like a beach read. (There’s a detailed description of a $234 leather jacket.) But those surface sparkles are secondary to the book’s far weightier currents: an exploration of race and racism and misguided perceptions of the issue, executed with wit and a sharp edge.

Advertisement

Alix asks Emira to take Briar, who’s almost three, out of the house while the police investigate a vandalism attack. Her husband Peter, a local TV journalist, made a flip comment on air that could be construed as racist and/or sexist, and instant outrage led to someone throws something through the window of their house.

Emira, and her best friend Zara, take Briar to the Market Depot, an upscale store open late, where the toddler likes to browse the nuts and teas. When Zara puts on music the three joyfully dance... innocent behavior that causes a full-scale incident because the young women are black and the child is white. An older white woman tells the security guard that this seems suspicious and the guard confronts Emira, which was humiliating enough that “her entire existence had become annulled.”

Advertisement

The showdown builds quickly and suspensefully. When the security guard reaches for Emira’s phone as she calls the Chamberlain house, she defensively snarls that he’s “not even a real cop” and he calls for backup. But this doesn’t escalate into cliched, ripped-from-the headlines violence. Instead, Emira is saved by the arrival of Briar’s father – only a white male can get the guard to listen.

Still, just as you are ready to exhale, Reid illuminates how, even without a drawn gun, these everyday incidents have deep ripples. Outside the store a well-meaning white guy named Kelley, who had tried intervening and who had filmed the event on his phone, approaches Emira. He urges her to use the footage to get the guy fired. Later, Alix, who feels guilty, suggests she use it as the basis for a civil suit and also tries – way too hard – to become friends with her employee. Neither Kelley, who subsequently pursues and seduces Emira, nor Alix bother thinking about what any of this really means for Emira. That’s a common thread throughout the novel: both Kelley and Alix think they know Emira and what’s best for her, without ever seeing anything from her perspective.

Advertisement

Emira has to tell Kelley not to drag her into bars where John Wayne is idolized and she will feel uncomfortable. When he protests that he wouldn’t have done that on purpose, she says, “that’s the point. You might think it’s comfortable because it’s always been that way for you.”

The plot is occasionally schematic – Zara comes to the store just to get Emira and Briar dancing to jump start the conflict, then leaves before trouble begins – and the second half hinges on a massive small world coincidence that feels contrived. Still, while there was perhaps a more realistic collision course for Emira, Alix, and Kelley, once you buy into the path Reid chooses, she deftly ratchets up the tension and the characters always ring true.

Whether they’re interacting with toddlers or lovers, Alix’s, Emira’s and Kelley’s behavior and dialogue always feels organic, even (or especially) when they are making the wrong choices and saying the wrong things. Reid also makes Alix and Kelley seem complex and sympathetic only to turn around and show the damage their casual white privilege can cause in ways small and large.

Alix is all too pleased while explaining to Emira that “she’d said the words African American and culture without lowering her volume to a suburban hush.” And at one point, Kelley tells her she should go public with the video to get a different job, saying, “you would probably get nanny offers from the richest families in Philadelphia.” (Emira dryly replies, “Cool, that would literally only make you happy. You do realize they’d pay me the same.”)

Advertisement

Their worst emerges when they argue about Emira while she’s not around, and with an appalling sense of ownership. Alix, in particular, manages to convince herself she is doing the right thing, even when she’s being terribly selfish, underhanded, and manipulative.

In general, the flaws of Reid’s white characters are more egregious (though Alix has a black friend who is utterly patronizing toward Emira), especially because their racial blind spots are as vast as, well, America.

The sad truth is that had Reid been too subtle about these blind spots, it’s all too likely that many white readers – even those who consider themselves confidently “woke” –would have missed them. Some of what Alix and Kelley say and do seems just over-the-top enough to inspire defensive reflexes: Well, I’ve never said anything like that. But her story is visceral enough that, hopefully, those same readers will also stop to wonder: Have I?

SUCH A FUN AGE

by Kiley Reid

G.P. Putnam’s Sons, 320 pp. $26

Stuart Miller can be reached at stuartmiller5186@gmail.com.