An event at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum entitled “Braveheart: Storytelling From a Soulful Place” is challenging Stephens, 65, and three other artists to create work about their lives.

But no one ever asked her to portray herself or voice her own stories.

In her 35-year career, Valerie Stephens has played a withering woman with Alzheimer’s disease, the controversial slave archetype Mammy Crow, and the abolitionist Harriet Tubman. As a performer, she put on different masks and entertained as she was expected. And she enjoyed it.

“This will be the first time I’m telling my own story,” said Stephens, a storyteller and vocalist who grew up in Boston. “Nobody ever asks us about ourselves. It’s very personal.”

The event features four black women — also including Boston poet laureate Porsha Olayiwola, multidisciplinary artist Amanda Shea, and Gardner artist-in-residence Nokugcina Elsie Mhlophe — narrating portions of their individual histories. Using mediums like music and spoken word, the speakers will deviate from exploring the outside world and its issues. Rather, anecdotes from their own pasts will take center stage.

It’s an exploration of women at varying ages told from an authentic perspective, said Catherine Morris, the museum’s manager of public programs.

“What does it mean to be women?” Morris asked. “Because the world wants to tell us one thing. But when you actually hear it from those who have those lived experiences and the consideration of being homeless, being poor, being old, being LGBTQ, being a transplant, being a native — there’s so much richness around that.”

Nokugcina Elsie Mhlophe arrived at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum as an artist-in-residence in 2003. Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum

The two-hour session is part of “In the Company of Artists,” an exhibition marking the 25th anniversary of the museum’s artist-in-residence program. But the idea for the event stemmed from Mhlophe’s residency itself. A freedom fighter and activist, Mhlophe, 61, landed at the Gardner Museum in 2003 to tell the tales of her South African identity and homeland in four languages — English, Afrikaans, Zulu, and Xhosa.

Mhlophe’s work inspired Morris to reach out to three local artists, following the storyteller’s creative lead for a one-time event.

“After reading about this woman’s ability to speak her mind and mobilize people, I started to think about, well, who in Boston is a woman of color who’s already doing that work through the lens of arts and culture and storytelling?” Morris said.

Olayiwola is the youngest of the bunch at 31. In her poetry, she uses Afrofuturism and surrealism to talk about obstacles plaguing minority groups. Stephens works in theater and created multiple musical series drawn from the creations of black artists. And Shea, 35, speaks on racism and identity both in live performances and as a host on Live Free or Die Radio.

Morris did not restrict the artists with rules or even guidelines for their 30-minute performances. Instead, each artist is free to explore her past in any format she chooses.

Shea, who is planning a largely spoken word performance, said even the speakers won’t be privy to the other acts until their first rehearsal. “It’s cool to not know exactly what you are going to get until you see it,” she said. “And it’s cool to not have to fit into something.”

What ties the women’s work together?

Each artist is black and female, a purposeful choice made by Morris, who is African-American herself. She strives to include more artists of color in exhibitions at the Gardner.

“We are four women coming from different places in our lives, different points in our journey, different art forms,” Stephens said. “However we set out, we will still find a place where we connect over and above being women of color. That’s what I’ve learned.”

Despite the shroud of secrecy surrounding the event, the group is confident that certain universal themes — love, loss, rejection, success, and disruption — will carry through.

“Come ready to be vulnerable,” Morris said. “Hopefully the women’s truths will be encouraging. ... Help people make better decisions, change their lives, start their own movements.”

BRAVEHEART: Storytelling From a Soulful Place

At the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, 25 Evans Way. Jan. 9. Tickets $15, 617-278-5159, www.gardnermuseum.org

