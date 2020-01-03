These two fashion trends have, as usual, worked their way into home decor as well.

You’ve probably noticed it in clothing stores: racks and shelves full of high-waisted flares, rib-knit turtlenecks, acid green sweatshirts, and disco ball metallics. It’s that ‘70s — and ‘80s — show.

Gus*Modern and LUUM collaborated on a collection of powder-coated steel, hardwood, and performance-fabric upholstered chairs and side tables inspired by the playful, colorful vibe of Memphis design. Pictured: The Gus* X LUUM Halifax Chair.

“Right now, in home design, it feels like a total ’70s takeover,” says Apartment Therapy’s Danielle Blundell. “This time period had two pretty distinct things going on — boho hippie vibes and glam, glitzy disco feels. Which means you can probably find a way to work something ’70s into your home no matter your aesthetic.”

Advertisement

Watch for patchwork and peasant prints, fringe and earthy hues. Shaggy, textured woven rugs. Modernist wall art. Rattan etageres and side tables.

Imola Ceramica's Let It Bee tile collection features half moon and circle patterns in vibrant midcentury colors. Associated Press

One of the hallmarks of the 1980s was Memphis style. Started by Austrian-born but Italian-raised architect Ettore Sottsass, it was characterized by squiggle and geometric pattern, mixing of pastels with black and brights, and an overall playful, whimsical approach. Sottsass and his team designed for Fiorucci, Alessi, and Esprit among others, and Karl Lagerfeld and Bowie were collectors.

Designer Sasha Bikoff created a buzz-worthy Memphis-inspired staircase for the 2018 Kips Bay Decorator Showhouse in Manhattan. New Yorker Raquel Cayre manages an Instagram account dedicated to all things Sottsass, and even created a temporary space in Soho called Raquel’s Dream House, chock full of Memphis-themed interior décor.

Memphis originals are pricey, but you can find referential decorative items that are affordable. Street brand Supreme offers clothing and skateboard decks; designer Ellen Van Dusen’s Brooklyn-based eponymous company makes clothing and home goods featuring her own versions of Memphis pattern.

Surfaces

Imola Ceramica has the Pop collection of ceramic tile, with Roy Lichtenstein-inspired art comics printed on subway-style tile. Their Let It Bee collection features groovy, semi-circular, tone-on-tone designs in brick red, indigo, apple green, and dark yellow.

Advertisement

Designer-architect Luca Andrisani has designed a collection for New York Cement Tile called Geometrika. Inspired by midcentury op art, there are retro hues, square and rectangular shapes, and eye-catching optical illusion patterns. Walker Zanger has Australian designer Pietta Donovan’s hip new ‘70s-patterned tile collection.

Tile by Australian designer Pietta Donovan, who has created a hip collection of cement tile inspired by the kaleidoscopic shapes, curvy profiles, and distinct colorways of '70s wallpaper. Associated Press

At www.spoonflower.com you’ll find several peel and stick wallpapers and fabric by the yard with Memphis style or leopard prints. Here as well are '70s-style florals in wallcoverings and fabric.

European bathware designers have been featuring pedestal sinks, toilets, and tubs in cranberry, moss, mustard, teal, and pink — colors that would have been destined for the bin a few years ago. Here in North America, eBay and salvage sites like Retro Renovation are good places to source vintage wares. For new products, Aquatica USA has roomy resin tubs in dark red or moss green with white interior, while Bella Stone’s got a fun one in fire-engine red.

Accessories

Check out www.roostery.com for whimsical ‘70s-style fruit and vegetable prints, geometrics, and paisleys in soft goods like napery and throw pillows.

Sometimes it’s the little things that bring the look home. Atomic starburst knobs, for example; and www.zazzle.com has several patterns. Cabinet and doorknob backplates come in starry shapes at www.rejuvenation.com.

At www.dusendusen.com, find soft furnishings printed with bold check, dot, stripe, cutout, and squiggle patterns. There are patterned pet beds, pillows, and shower curtains, too.

Using Memphis Milano designers Ettore Sottsass and Alessandro Mendini as her inspiration, New York-based designer Sasha Bikoff created this exuberant showstopper of a staircase for 2018's Kip's Bay Showhouse in Manhattan.

Furniture

In a collaboration with London-based Soho Home, Anthropologie offers the Adriana chair; in a deep terra-cotta velvet, the chubby, channel-seamed silhouette echoes Italian postmodern design. Kardiel’s curvy Miranda gold-velvet two-seater has an Austin Powers flair.

Advertisement

At Beam, you’ll find simple yet stylish chairs and tables made of powder-coated steel, hardwood, and performance fabrics, part of a collaboration between Gus*Modern and LUUM inspired by the Memphis Group’s color palette.

ModShop has a treasure trove of options, including the Chubby 2 lounge chair that swivels on a brass-clad base, and the St. Germain side table and credenza, with an abstract, patterned front in poppy colors, perched on chunky acrylic legs.

Ball-shaped and half-dome lighting in matte and polished metallics reference the ‘70s, as do embossed ceramic bases and cane and rattan fixtures. Look for combinations of pyramids, squares, and balls, as well as thick glass circle shapes in ‘80s-style fixtures. CB2, Urban Outfitters, and All Modern have well-priced designs, while Chairish and 1stDibs are good places to hunt for vintage pieces.