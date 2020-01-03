Brunches: Waltham’s new Pollo Club (456 Moody St. at Chestnut Street) now serves brunch. The restaurant, run by the meat-maven team behind Moody’s Delicatessen & Provisions and The Backroom, offers chicken and waffles, eggs Benedict, acai bowls, and spiked espresso on Sundays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Closings: Southern Proper (600 Harrison Ave. at Malden Street) has closed, confirms chef-owner Jason Cheek. The South End spot opened in early 2018 and specialized in hush puppies, deviled eggs, fried chicken, and biscuits. Cheek, who has also worked at Coppa and Toro , is mum about his next move, but bet on him to pop up elsewhere soon.

Coming Soon: Newport, R.I.-based Bar ‘Cino is slated to open in Brookline (1032 Beacon St. at St. Mary’s Street) during the week of Jan. 13, moving into the old Waxy O’Connor’s space. Expect plant-based, veggie-heavy plates (perfect timing for New Year’s resolutions): farro risotto with roasted mushrooms in red pepper sauce; cacio y pepe with clams; and chicken Milanese with white beans, arugula, and chicories. There are grilled pizza and seafood dishes, too. Newport Restaurant Group oversees the restaurant and also runs popular spots such as Papa Razzi in Concord and Wellesley.

Expansions: Chelmsford welcomes a branch of Max and Leo’s, a small chain known for coal-fired pizzas, with locations in Boston, Newton, and Sudbury. The kid-friendly spot also serves wings in fun flavors (caramelized orange, hot habanero); nachos topped with chili and prosciutto; and calzone lunch specials.

