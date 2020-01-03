New year, new baby! Former Channel 7 meteorologist turned “Today” co-anchor Dylan Dreyer and her husband, Brian Fichera, kicked off the new year by celebrating the birth of their son, Oliver George, on Jan. 2.
Dreyer, 38, called into “Today” on Friday to share the news with her NBC coworkers on air. She raved about how adorable Oliver George is, citing his “huge” lips and full head of hair. He weighed in at 7 pounds, 2 ounces.
“All I do is stare at him,” Dreyer gushed to her colleagues. “I just want to kiss him every second.”
Oliver George is the couple’s second child, making their 3-year-old son Calvin Bradley a big brother. Dreyer announced her pregnancy with Calvin Bradley in June 2016, just days after her “Today” colleague Savannah Guthrie revealed her pregnancy with her second child.
Advertisement
“I’ll race you to the labor and delivery room,” Guthrie jokingly told Dreyer following her announcement.
Early last year, Dreyer spoke emotionally on the air about losing a pregnancy, telling viewers that she wanted to “help shed the stigma” around miscarriage.
Dreyer worked at WHDH Channel 7 until 2012. The Globe reported on her departure, quoting colleagues such as news director Linda Miele who expressed excitement for Dreyer’s new opportunity, but sadness at the thought of her leaving the station’s meteorology department.
Dreyer works as a “Today” meteorologist and anchor while also hosting “Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer” on NBC, where she takes her weather reporting skills around the globe to explore the connection between humans and the environment.