New year, new baby! Former Channel 7 meteorologist turned “Today” co-anchor Dylan Dreyer and her husband, Brian Fichera, kicked off the new year by celebrating the birth of their son, Oliver George, on Jan. 2.

Dreyer, 38, called into “Today” on Friday to share the news with her NBC coworkers on air. She raved about how adorable Oliver George is, citing his “huge” lips and full head of hair. He weighed in at 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

“All I do is stare at him,” Dreyer gushed to her colleagues. “I just want to kiss him every second.”