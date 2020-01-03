When she is happiest: Outside talking to her tomato plants

ZEILY PEREZ: 23 / technical specialist

Last thing she read: ESPN magazine about the history of women’s soccer

First thing people notice in her home: Beer bottles she collects from around the world

7 P.M. ARIANA, BRIGHTON

SOUND CHECK

Laura I had a busy day at work so I didn’t have time to freak out.

Zeily I had an open mind and heart. Just go with the flow and whatever happens, happens.

Advertisement

Laura I saw Z sitting alone by the window. She was cute. She was wearing a flannel shirt and I loved her gold wire-rimmed glasses.

Zeily She isn’t really the type of female I would usually date but that was OK. She had really cool hoop earrings and long wavy black hair.

TUNING IN

Laura We talked about work and where we each live. I was bummed to talk about work right away because it feels like an overused topic when getting to know someone.

Zeily We were both really chill. We talked about our college experiences, our jobs, and art. She’s really passionate about helping others around her community.

Laura Z is very passionate about music, especially live shows, and does tech work for a company that makes speakers. I liked talking about women in the art world and trips we’ve taken.

Zeily I’ve been traveling the world since I was 16, so food is so fun to experiment with. I ordered kaddo and bowlawni. The food was great.

Laura I got pumpkin with yogurt sauce and fried eggplant. We also each had dessert — rice pudding with cardamom and pistachios for me and fruit and yogurt for Z.

Advertisement

Zeily As the date went on, we ran out of things to talk about. I felt awkward trying to bring up different subjects.

Laura I didn’t feel like we clicked. We both love art and music, but didn’t have overlapping reference points. I felt bad I didn’t know the musicians she’s interested in. In the end, our conversation felt basic. I didn’t get a strong sense of who Z is, and I’m not sure she got that for me either. When I brought up my interest in social justice and working in a soup kitchen, it didn’t lead to much follow-up.

Zeily There was a point where I just wanted to leave just because the vibe was completely off and it felt like we were dragging on the date.

THE SCORE

Laura We glanced at our phones as we finished dessert and Z let me know that she needed to catch her bus in one minute. It felt very sudden.

Zeily I had to leave or wait one hour. The restaurant was in the middle of nowhere and there was nothing to do if I ended up missing the bus.

Laura I said that I would stay behind and handle paying. I ended up confessing to the owner that we had been on a blind date. We talked about the restaurant’s history and the neighborhood, and he was very kind.

Zeily We gave each other a hug and [I said] that it was great to meet her.

SECOND DATE?

Advertisement

Laura No, I wasn’t feeling a connection.

Zeily No. It was fun but our perspectives in life were different.

POST-MORTEM

Laura / B+

Zeily / C+

_______

Go on a blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application at bostonglobe.com/cupid. Follow us on Instagram or Twitter @dinnerwithcupid