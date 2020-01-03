The latest off-Broadway play by Bekah Brunstetter, a writer for the hit NBC television series This Is Us, comes to the Lyric Stage. The Cake follows the life of Della, a bakery owner played by Harvard faculty member Karen MacDonald. When Della is asked to bake a cake for the daughter of her late best friend, who is about to marry a woman, drama unspools. Through February 9. From $25. lyricstage.com

“The Cake”

Friday

Band Together

Listen to the Jamaica Plain-based string orchestra A Far Cry perform Shostakovich and Mahler at New England Conservatory’s Jordan Hall. A collaboration with soprano Sonja Tengblad and baritone Dashon Burton, the music is based on composer Dmitri Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 14. 8 p.m. From $25. afarcry.org

Saturday

Cultural Revival

Groove to classical Cuban music at Berklee Performance Center when the Afro-Cuban All Stars take the stage for a night of contemporary and traditional tunes. The performance, led by bandleader Juan de Marcos, begins at 8 p.m. From $28. globalartslive.com

Saturday-Sunday

Vacation Scheming

Dreaming of going somewhere warm? Plan your next getaway at the Travel and Adventure Show. Get tips from experts, attend educational seminars, and meet travel celebrities including Travel Channel and PBS host Samantha Brown. At the Hynes Convention Center. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. From $15 at the door; 16 and younger free. travelshows.com

Sunday

Prehistoric Fun

Grab the kids and travel back in time to meet some of the giant reptiles that roamed the planet before mankind. Dinosaur World Live hosts a variety of life-like dinosaurs, including the ferocious Tyrannosaurus rex, at Emerson Colonial Theatre. Shows at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. From $35. emersoncolonialtheatre.com

