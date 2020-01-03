CONDO FEE $135 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1 full

LAST SOLD FOR $527,750 in 2016

PROS On a picturesque street lit by gas lamps, this second-floor unit in an 1880 brownstone boasts hardwood floors, ornate molding, and tray ceilings. Enter directly into the living room, where a gas fireplace, built-in bookshelves, and Edison-bulb wall sconces create a cozy charm. The adjacent kitchen sports stainless appliances, granite counters, and subway tile backsplash. There’s a full bath off the kitchen, and a laundry closet nearby. At the back of the unit, the master bedroom includes access to the rear stairway and a small balcony on the fire escape; there’s a smaller bedroom off the living room in front.

CONS There’s no off-street parking, and not much in the way of outdoor space.

Martha Toti, Coldwell Banker, 413-883-6711, Martha.Toti@nemoves.com





$899,900

12 GLEN STREET #12 / SOMERVILLE

SQUARE FEET 1,738

CONDO FEE $130 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2 full

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS This new condo conversion comprises the top two floors of a 1900 multi-family and features smart home technology and oak floors. Its great room is wide open; at left, the sparkling kitchen boasts quartz counters and an island with waterfall edges. Anchoring the living area is a gas fireplace clad floor to ceiling in wood boards reclaimed during construction. A dining area, bar with wine fridge, and balcony round out the living space. Past a bath, there’s a sunny bedroom, laundry room, and a small office. Upstairs, the master suite has twin closets, a private roof deck, and a modern bath with luxurious rainfall shower, skylight, and double vanity.

CONS: Property borders a commercial parking lot.

Hudson Santana, Keller Williams, 617-272-0842, SantanaPropertiesTeam.com

