A body was found outside of Madison Park Vocational High School Friday morning, according to Boston police.
Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a police spokesman, said the call came in at 10:17 a.m. and police responded to the scene at 75 Malcolm X Boulevard.
School was not in session when the body was discovered. Students in the Boston Public Schools are on winter break and won’t return to school until Monday.
Boyle said police are investigating.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
