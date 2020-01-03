Firefighters battled a blaze at a two-family home at 134 Willow Avenue in Somerville Friday afternoon, leaving extensive fire damage on its first floor, firefighters said.

Firefighters were notified of the fire, which burned for about an hour-and-a-half, at 1:47 p.m., Somerville firefighters said. Smoke damage was found on the second and third floors, firefighters said.

An image of the scene showed heavy flames bursting out of the building’s front window.