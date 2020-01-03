Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I'm Dan McGowan and I think “Uncut Gems” was a tad overrated. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Providence City Councilman Seth Yurdin stunned the city’s political class Thursday night when he informed his colleagues that he is resigning from his post with three years left in the current term.

Yurdin, an attorney who was elected to represent Ward 1 in 2006, said increased work obligations prompted his decision to step away from the council.

The resignation means there will be a special election to replace Yurdin, and at least five Ward 1 residents confirmed to Rhode Map they have interest in running for the seat:

Anthony Santurri , who runs the Colosseum nightclub downtown, said he was already planning to run for the seat in 2022 when Yurdin would have been term-limited. Now he’s definitely going to throw his hat in the ring.

Justice Gaines , an activist who lost to Yurdin in last year’s Democratic primary, said she is considering taking another shot.

Rich Pezzillo , the president of the Downtown Neighborhood Association, said he is mulling a run in the special election.

John Goncalves , a Brown University graduate student who founded the Providence Coalition of Neighborhood Associations, said he’ll look closely at the race.

Elise Swearingen, a former city worker who now serves as a community engagement director with the state Office of Healthy Aging, considered running last year and says she’ll take another look at it this time around.

The race is more significant than your average local council race, in large part because Providence’s Ward 1 includes the rapidly growing downtown area. That makes it a more attractive seat for those interested in large-scale economic development projects.

With redistricting only one year away, a new councilor who isn’t term-limited could also have a major say over the next ward map. Remember, Yurdin gained a bunch of the downtown area thanks to changes in 2012.

Finally, it’s an election year in Rhode Island. This race will be seen as opportunity for various political groups – from the laborers to the new progressive Rhode Island Political Cooperative – to gain some momentum in the months before the General Assembly races heat up.

