On Dec. 4, 1979, Iranian students, enraged that Pahlavi was permitted to enter the US stormed the American embassy in Tehran, took dozens of hostages and demanding the deposed Shah be handed over for trial.

In 1953, the CIA helped engineer a coup to oust Iran’s democratically elected Prime Minister Mohammed Mossadegh. Western-backed Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi took power but was forced from office in 1979, ushering in the return of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini from exile.

With a US airstrike that killed a top Iranian general sparking fears of a wider war in the Middle East, here’s a primer on the fraught history of tensions between the two nations, culled from wire services.

Advertisement

The embassy hostage crisis lasted more than a year, and in 1980 the US cut diplomatic ties with Iran.

In 2000, then-US Secretary of State Madeline Albright said of the Mossadegh coup, "It is easy to see now why many Iranians continue to resent this intervention by America in their internal affairs.”

Two years later, though, the US adopted a more combative posture when then-President George W. Bush labeled Iran, Iraq, and North Korea as an “axis of evil,” and his administration accused Tehran of operating a nuclear weapons program, a charge Iran denied.

The US and Iran began secret talks in 2012 on the nuclear issue, and in September 2013 President Obama spoke by phone with his Iranian counterpart, President Hassan Rouhani, which marked the highest-level official contact between the two nations in decades.

In November 2013, Iran reached an interim agreement with the United States, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia to curb its nuclear work in exchange for the lifting of some crippling economic sanctions.

A more far-reaching pact, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, was signed in July 2015, when Iran agreed to take several steps including disabling part of a nuclear reactor in return for more easing of various sanctions.

Advertisement

In 2018, President Trump announced that the US was pulling out of the landmark accord and restoring economic sanctions, against the advice of American allies in Europe.

In May of 2019, John Bolton, then Trump’s national security adviser, announced the deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group and a bomber task force in response to “a number of troubling and escalatory indications and warnings,” without providing details.

On May 19, a rocket landed near the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. No one was hurt, and while it wasn’t clear who was behind the attack, Trump tweeted, “If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again!”

On Dec. 29, the US carried out airstrikes on five sites in Iraq and Syria against the Iranian-backed Kataeb Hezbollah militia, calling it retaliation for the earlier killing of an American contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base.

At least 25 fighters from the Shiite militia were killed and dozens wounded.

The Iranian-backed Iraqi militia vowed the following day to retaliate, and on Dec. 31 hundreds of Iraqi Shiite militiamen and their supporters broke into the American Embassy compound in Baghdad, smashing a main door and setting fire to a reception area.

President Trump blamed Iran for the breach of the embassy and called on Iraq to protect the compound.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Iran-backed militiamen withdrew from the embassy after two days of clashes with American security forces.

And Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned Friday that a “harsh retaliation is waiting” for the United States.

___

Material from the Associated Press and Reuters was used in this report, and Peter Bailey-Wells of the Globe Staff contributed.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.