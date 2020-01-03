A number of the congressional representatives from Massachusetts weighed in on the airstrike in the hours following the attack. Multiple members called the attack “reckless” and emphasized that Congress did not vote to allow the use of military force against Iran.

Qassem Soleimani was one of Iran’s highest-profile military leaders and seen by some as a potential future leader of Iran . He also was the commander of the Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guard, a corps the United States has labeled as a terrorist group .

The US military killed a top Iranian military commander Friday in an airstrike at the Baghdad airport, an attack ordered by President Trump and one that heightens tensions around the Middle East .

Advertisement

Senator Elizabeth Warren

Warren, among the Democrats running for the nomination to challenge Trump in the 2020 general election. She tweeted in the wake of the attack that she thought it was “reckless.”

Senator Ed Markey

Markey, one of only two members of the Massachusetts delegation to have served in the military, may be involved in the follow-up to the attack in his role as a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He wrote on Twitter that “we need de-escalation, now.”

In a follow-up tweet, he wrote that the United States “cannot and must not get drawn into war with Iran.”

Representative Jim McGovern

McGovern is the only Massachusetts representative on the House Foreign Relations Committee. In a statement after the attack, he called the attack a “a serious and destabilizing escalation that could lead to war.”

“This is a dangerous moment for the United States and the World,” he said in the statement. Like Warren, he also referred to the airstrike as “reckless.”

Representative Joe Kennedy III

Kennedy sent a short tweet just after midnight from his personal account.

Advertisement

Representative Seth Moulton

Moulton is the only member of the Massachusetts delegation to serve on active duty. He did four tours of Iraq as an officer in the Marine Corps and extensively discussed his military service.

He released a statement after the attack criticizing the Trump administration for having no strategy.





Peter Bailey-Wells can be reached at peter.bailey-wells@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @pbaileywells.