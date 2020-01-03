The US military killed a top Iranian military commander Friday in an airstrike at the Baghdad airport, an attack ordered by President Trump and one that heightens tensions around the Middle East.
Qassem Soleimani was one of Iran’s highest-profile military leaders and seen by some as a potential future leader of Iran. He also was the commander of the Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guard, a corps the United States has labeled as a terrorist group.
A number of the congressional representatives from Massachusetts weighed in on the airstrike in the hours following the attack. Multiple members called the attack “reckless” and emphasized that Congress did not vote to allow the use of military force against Iran.
Senator Elizabeth Warren
Warren, among the Democrats running for the nomination to challenge Trump in the 2020 general election. She tweeted in the wake of the attack that she thought it was “reckless.”
Soleimani was a murderer, responsible for the deaths of thousands, including hundreds of Americans. But this reckless move escalates the situation with Iran and increases the likelihood of more deaths and new Middle East conflict. Our priority must be to avoid another costly war.— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 3, 2020
Senator Ed Markey
Markey, one of only two members of the Massachusetts delegation to have served in the military, may be involved in the follow-up to the attack in his role as a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He wrote on Twitter that “we need de-escalation, now.”
In a follow-up tweet, he wrote that the United States “cannot and must not get drawn into war with Iran.”
Trump’s apparent assassination of Soleimani is a massive, deliberate, and dangerous escalation of conflict with Iran. The President just put the lives of every person in the region - U.S. service members and civilians - at immediate risk.— Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) January 3, 2020
We need de-escalation now. https://t.co/oAenBUsvFl
Representative Jim McGovern
McGovern is the only Massachusetts representative on the House Foreign Relations Committee. In a statement after the attack, he called the attack a “a serious and destabilizing escalation that could lead to war.”
“This is a dangerous moment for the United States and the World,” he said in the statement. Like Warren, he also referred to the airstrike as “reckless.”
Tonight I'll be praying for our courageous troops, diplomatic corps, and all others who put their lives on the line to keep us safe, in the Middle East and across the world. #NoWarWithIran https://t.co/PiDVtAsevx— Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) January 3, 2020
Representative Joe Kennedy III
Kennedy sent a short tweet just after midnight from his personal account.
We shouldn’t have gone to war with Iraq then. We shouldn’t go to war with Iran now.— Joe Kennedy III (@joekennedy) January 3, 2020
Representative Seth Moulton
Moulton is the only member of the Massachusetts delegation to serve on active duty. He did four tours of Iraq as an officer in the Marine Corps and extensively discussed his military service.
He released a statement after the attack criticizing the Trump administration for having no strategy.
Statement on US military action in Iraq against Qasem Soleimani. pic.twitter.com/n1llR2NYer— Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) January 3, 2020
