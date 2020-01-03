Kristen Lachance, a Reading resident who created a Facebook page dedicated to Limpy’s whereabouts and activity, said in a post Wednesday that the rumors were true: Limpy had gone to his eternal roosting place.

“Limpy the Town Turkey,” who became a star in Reading after he hobbled into the lives of residents last year and then remained in the community for months, died on Jan. 1, after apparently getting hit by a vehicle.

“I am devastated that Limpy has in fact died,” Lachance wrote to the Facebook group, “Limpy the Town Turkey,” which has more than 5,000 members. “He was playing in traffic this morning on west street. People were trying to get him out of the road and a man was going to get him some corn to help get him out of the road. when he came back Limpy had been hit by a car. He was still alive."

She said the unidentified man picked Limpy up and brought the injured animal across the street to the Montessori school parking lot.

“He fed him some corn but he didn’t last long,” she wrote. “I am so incredibly grateful to this man. I didn’t even get his name. ...Thank you all for loving him so much!”

Reading police confirmed a turkey had been struck on West Street around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Commonwealth Magazine.

Limpy, who got his name due to a bum leg, first arrived in Reading around the end of summer or early fall. Within no time, people began taking videos and photos of the bird facing off with cars and strutting through town, and then sharing the content to social media.

Much like the flourish of videos and pictures, a strong fondness for Limpy also began to blossom.

In October, Lachance fired up the Facebook group, a place where fans could share their love for Limpy. Hundreds — and then thousands — of people joined, each one offering a unique tale about a run-in or sighting they had had.

"We have so many people” Lachance told the Globe at time. “It’s been a nice break from politics and drama. It’s been refreshing for people . . . it’s been a nice change of pace.”

As interest in the feathered fellow continued to surge, Reading resident and graphic designer Lianne Stoddard decided to whip up an official logo for Limpy. Then, a t-shirt maker in town agreed to make some branded clothing bearing the image of Limpy that Stoddard had created. Others made bumper stickers, decals, cupcakes, and ornaments featuring Limpy’s likeness. Money generated from the sales of much of the merchandise went to charity.

With Thanksgiving fast approaching, Governor Charlie Baker’s office even hopped on the Limpy bandwagon, saying the bird would be a great candidate for an official pardon.

“Governor Baker is pleased to submit his name for consideration," a spokeswoman said at the time.

In a message to the Globe Friday, a grieving Lachance said that after Limpy died this week, a resident took his remains to Waltham to be cremated. She said they will get Limpy’s ashes back sometime soon, and plan to keep them in a box with an engraved message that will say, “Limpy, our very special town turkey."

“Everyone has pitched in to pay for that,” she said. “We are going to discuss a memorial and what to do with the ashes as a group!”

Lachance, who said she will miss Limpy, but knows that “his legacy will continue to live on,” announced to the Facebook group mourning the bird that a fundraiser has been launched in his memory. All proceeds will benefit the Reading Food Pantry, she said. So far, they’ve raised more than $700 of their $1,000 goal.

“One turkey has entered so many hearts,” the fundraising page says. “Who knew that we would end up loving a turkey that liked to be in the road disrupting traffic.”

Beyond the donations pouring in, there are also rumblings of a children’s book being put together to honor Limpy. An event is also being planned at an Irish pub — Bunratty Tavern — as a final send-off for the unofficial town mascot, Lachance said.

Since the devastating news first hit Limpy’s fan page Wednesday, memories of the turkey’s time in Reading have been coming in almost nonstop.

In a recent post, one resident said the roads in Reading may be forever changed.

“Just took a very somber and quiet ride down West St.,” the person wrote. “It’s just not the same without seeing Limpy patrolling the area.”





Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.