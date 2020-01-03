The Boston-based journalist’s Instagram account, “ Good News Movement ,” which highlights uplifting news stories from around the world in an effort to eclipse the onslaught of negativity often festering online, is currently the only account that Royal couple Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are following on the social media site.

Michelle Figueroa is starting the New Year off on a positive note.

As part of an apparent resolution for 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said this week that they will continue their tradition of highlighting Instagram accounts that inspire people and bring a bit of joy to the world at-large. But this time around, they plan to focus on just one account per month throughout the year — and they kicked off the campaign by plugging Figueroa’s project first.

Advertisement

“For January, we would like to shine a spotlight on @goodnews_movement,” the Royals wrote on their official joint Instagram account, on the first day of the New Year. “This journalist run-page covers and celebrates acts of kindness and good news in our global community. We hope it brings you joy!”

The couple, who have 10 million followers on the “Sussex Royal” account, included a collage of pictures from Good News Movement’s feed in their post.

According to a description of Good News Movement, which was founded by Figueroa, the project’s aim is to flood people’s social media streams with “GOOD NEWS ONLY."

Content that’s been posted to the account in recent weeks includes headlines like “Uber passenger pays for Uber driver’s college tuition balance and attends graduation,” and “Men drive 2 hours to hand-deliver stranger Christmas cards; his dying wish.”

In response to the Royal couple’s post this week, Figueroa, who was not immediately available for comment, wrote that she was honored and humbled to find out that she’d been singled out as the first account of many that Markle and Prince Harry plan to promote in 2020.

Advertisement

“I am the only account they currently follow," she wrote to her more-than 200,000 followers. “This is a labor of love to show the good news in the World and to use this platform to inspire acts of kindness. Their support will only multiply our efforts and good news will reign! ;) You all have been instrumental in growing this so I share this news as OUR accomplishment."

Among the many who congratulated the Good News Movement was Maria Shriver.

In response, Figueroa wrote, “thank you, Maria! I was asleep on the beach when I turn on my phone and this happened.”





Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.