Boston police say they “will increase patrols” as agencies in Massachusetts cast a wary eye on escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.

Iran’s leaders threatened “harsh retaliation” Friday after a US airstrike in Iraq killed a top Iranian general. But while some experts anticipate a counterattack, there is no known threat to Massachusetts, authorities said.

“We are aware of no specific or credible threats to the Commonwealth,” State Police said in a statement, noting that the agency continues to "receive and assess intelligence from our federal partners regarding potential threats to homeland security as a result of heightened tension” between the two countries.