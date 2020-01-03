Boston police say they “will increase patrols” as agencies in Massachusetts cast a wary eye on escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.
Iran’s leaders threatened “harsh retaliation” Friday after a US airstrike in Iraq killed a top Iranian general. But while some experts anticipate a counterattack, there is no known threat to Massachusetts, authorities said.
“We are aware of no specific or credible threats to the Commonwealth,” State Police said in a statement, noting that the agency continues to "receive and assess intelligence from our federal partners regarding potential threats to homeland security as a result of heightened tension” between the two countries.
Boston police announced increased patrols in a statement saying it was also monitoring the conflict. They also urged residents to say something if they notice something suspicious.
Statement from the Boston Police Department https://t.co/fHozVeUepR— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) January 3, 2020
State Police plan to “maintain their standard stance of high alert and heightened situational awareness at airports, seaports, and critical infrastructure throughout the state.”
Spokesmen for the Coast Guard’s Northeast District in Boston and the Massachusetts National Guard both said they did not expect the conflict to impact operations in the state. “The National Guard will adjust operations if warranted,” said Don Vitch, a spokesman, in a brief phone interview.