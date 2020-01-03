A man accused of robbing a convenience store while armed and wearing a mask on Christmas day was arrested Thursday, Boston police said in a statement.

Sanders Volcy, 24, of Dorchester, was arrested at 427 Norfolk St. in Dorchester around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, police said. Volcy was arrested on a straight warrant for robbery, armed and masked, issued from Dorchester Municipal Court, police said.

Police said Volcy and another man allegedly stole $250 and more than $1,900 worth of Massachusetts lottery tickets from a convenience store at 609 Walk Hill St. in Mattapan around 8 p.m. Christmas night.