A man accused of robbing a convenience store while armed and wearing a mask on Christmas day was arrested Thursday, Boston police said in a statement.
Sanders Volcy, 24, of Dorchester, was arrested at 427 Norfolk St. in Dorchester around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, police said. Volcy was arrested on a straight warrant for robbery, armed and masked, issued from Dorchester Municipal Court, police said.
Police said Volcy and another man allegedly stole $250 and more than $1,900 worth of Massachusetts lottery tickets from a convenience store at 609 Walk Hill St. in Mattapan around 8 p.m. Christmas night.
“District B-3 Detectives were able to recover store surveillance footage which shows two male suspects enter wearing masks while brandishing a firearm and robbing the store,” police said.
The two suspects had fled the scene on foot toward Almont Street by the time police arrived at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation, police said.
Volcy was arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court Friday.
