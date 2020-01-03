“Right from the get-go, we were focused on the idea that every delegate counts,” Padwa said. “They were being very transparent about what they needed from us. He had us all inspired and involved.”

Padwa, an attorney who helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for Obama’s first run for the White House, recalls getting weekly emails from the campaign’s top operatives beginning early in 2007. Even in tiny Rhode Island, organizers for Obama felt like they were in the know.

PROVIDENCE – When he thinks about the role he played in then-US Senator Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign, Jeffrey Padwa says one thing comes to mind: the updates.

It wasn’t just Obama. Padwa recalled Hillary Clinton, who won the Rhode Island primary in 2008, having a large local operation in place in the year leading up to vote. Former US Senator John Edwards also had a team in place before his campaign fizzled.

But 12 years later, Padwa is among the prominent Rhode Island Democrats who say they aren’t seeing the same energy among local organizers for the current crop of presidential candidates, despite a wide-open field with just a month to go before the Iowa caucuses.

“The whole dynamic is very different this time around,” Padwa said. “It’s all about who can beat President Trump, not who is inspiring.”

With the exception of US Senator Bernie Sanders, whose robust volunteer network will hold its local kickoff event next weekend, even the front-runners have a minimal presence in Rhode Island to date.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Pete Buttigieg have traveled to Providence for fund-raisers in recent months, but no one has opened a campaign office in the state and only longshot businessman Tom Steyer has purchased commercials on local television.

“While it may feel early in the game, we’re not seeing the same amount of attention and staffing that we saw in past elections,” said Emily Crowell, a spokesperson for Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, who also serves as vice president of the Rhode Island chapter of the National Organization for Women.

The field is likely to shrink significantly by the time Rhode Island Democrats head to the polls on April 28 in what has been nicknamed the “Acela primary” because votes will also be cast in New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Connecticut and Delaware. Rhode Island has 30 delegates at stake.

The unsettled nature of the race – Biden, Sanders, Buttigieg and US Senator Elizabeth Warren are currently leading the national polls – has also led the state’s top elected officials to hold off on making endorsements.

None of the four members of the state’s congressional delegation have picked a candidate. And Governor Gina Raimondo, who just wrapped up a stint leading the Democratic Governors Association, has offered few hints about her preferred choice in the race.

Cyd McKenna, the executive director of the Rhode Island Democratic Party, said she expects to start seeing the candidates pay more attention to the state after the New Hampshire primary on Feb. 11.

“I think the field is big and we are so small in the grand scheme of things that it’s not going to jump off until a little later this time around,” McKenna said.

But the candidates will need to begin ramping up their presence in the coming weeks because they must secure 1,000 voter signatures to get their names on the Rhode Island ballot by Feb. 6, according to Nick Domings, a spokesperson for the secretary of the state’s office.

Sanders, who trounced Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Rhode Island primary, is likely to benefit from already having a campaign infrastructure in place, but organizers say they expect an even better showing this time around.

Sanders supporters have been traveling to New Hampshire to knock doors for several months, but now they have scheduled a kickoff event for Jan 11 at the Columbus Theatre in Providence. At least eight current elected officials in the state – including state Senator Sam Bell and Providence Councilors Rachel Miller and Kat Kerwin – are planning to speak.

“When Bernie had a rally at the State House in 2016, I think I was the only elected official that went anywhere near it,” said former state Representative Aaron Regunberg. “It's cool to see that this a growing movement of folks that are willing to say that we need bigger solutions that are at the scale of the kind of crisis face."

As for Padwa, he donated $2,800 to US Senator Kamala Harris’ campaign before she dropped out of the race. But despite being among Obama’s top bundlers from Rhode Island in 2008 and remaining an influential Democrat, he’s heard very little from other candidates.

Worse yet, he hasn’t made a decision on which Democrat he plans to support.

“I don’t think the candidates are engaging people like me,” Padwa said. “People who have traditionally have gotten involved early in the races before.”

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.