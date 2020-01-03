Seekonk police received several 911 calls at approximately 1:36 p.m. after the three female victims were hit in the parking lot of Ocean State Job Lot at 150 Highland Ave., police said in a statement.

Three pedestrians were seriously injured when they were struck by a motor vehicle in a parking lot in Seekonk Thursday afternoon, police said.

Officers and firefighters arrived at the scene and used airbags to lift the vehicle off one of the victims who was pinned underneath, police said. All of the victims were taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries, according to police

Advertisement

The incident remains under investigation by Seekonk police.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.