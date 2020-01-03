“Soleimani was an enemy of the U.S., who murdered hundreds of Americans + unleashed violence across the Middle East,” Burns tweeted. “But Trump must now explain his strategy to the public. Has he prepared to defend U.S. personnel from inevitable counter attacks? Is it wise to risk a wider war?”

Burns, a career diplomat who served in both the Clinton and George H.W. Bush administrations and who currently teaches at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, made the comments late Thursday via Twitter, following reports of the strike that killed General Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

The US airstrike that killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad will provoke “inevitable counter attacks” against American personnel, and President Trump must publicly explain his strategy for containing Iran going forward, according to former US Ambassador Nicholas Burns.

Advertisement

Burns on Friday continued the thread, responding to reports that the strike against Soleimani — whose troops have been accused of teaching Iraqi militants how to manufacture and use deadly roadside bombs against US troops — was a preemptive attack.

“If Soleimani was planning strikes against our embassies, the U.S. had a legitimate right to stop him,” Burns wrote. “But has Trump considered next 15 moves on chessboard? How to protect our people? Line up allies to support us? Contain Iran but avoid wider war? My guess is he hasn’t.”

Burns added that US inaction wasn’t tenable, if in fact its embassies were at risk of attack.

“The problem with much of the criticism of Trump on Iran? Doing nothing not an option if attacks on our embassies were imminent,” Burns tweeted. “The U.S. must now reveal that evidence. Trump’s dilemma is that we should contain Iranian power but not start a major war. Degree of difficulty=high.”

In addition, the US must clearly spell out the imminent threat posed by Iran prior to the strike, Burns wrote.

Advertisement

“The U.S. would be well advised to make a clear public case on the Iranian threat against our embassies and military installations,” he tweeted. “If that was the reason for the drone strike, the Administration needs to say so to Congress, the public and our allies.”

Soleimani’s killing follows New Year’s Eve protests orchestrated by Iran-backed militias at the US Embassy in Baghdad.

The two-day embassy attack, which ended Wednesday, prompted Trump to order about 750 US troops deployed to the Middle East. No one was killed or wounded in the protests, which breached the compound but appeared to be mainly a show of force.

The breach at the embassy followed US airstrikes Sunday that killed 25 fighters of Kataeb Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militia operating in Iraq and Syria. The US military said the strikes were in retaliation for last week’s killing of an American contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base that the US blamed on the militia.

US officials have suggested they are prepared to engage in further retaliatory attacks in Iraq.

“The game has changed,” Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Thursday.

Another Harvard Kennedy School professor, former US Ambassador Samantha Power, who served as the representative to the United Nations during the Obama administration, suggested Friday via Twitter that Trump will have difficulty justifying the killing of Soleimani on the world stage.

Power, highlighting a tweet from a CNN reporter quoting Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as saying the airstrike “saved American lives," replied via Twitter, “This is where having credibility — and having a president who didn’t lie about everything — would be really, really helpful.”

Advertisement

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.