Many Democrats slammed Trump for declining to get Congressional authorization for — or even notify them of — what they called an act of war. Key members of Congress from both parties, known informally as the Gang of Eight, are often notified by the executive branch of major military operations. President Obama notified the Gang of Eight in 2011 that he had authorized a raid targeting Osama bin Laden, Republican Mike Rogers said at the time.

A number of congressional Democrats on Friday condemned President Trump after he authorized an airstrike that killed a top Iranian commander in a major escalation of the conflict between the United States and Iran.

But Trump has broken with that precedent. He was criticized by Democrats in October for failing to brief members of Congress on the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi complained at the time that Trump had informed the Russians before informing Congressional leadership.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a member of the Gang of Eight, said on Friday he wasn’t briefed ahead of time and said it was the president’s constitutional duty to do so.

“The need for advance consultation and transparency with congress was put in the constitution for a reason,” Schumer said Friday. “The framers of the Constitution gave war powers to the legislature and made the executive the commander in chief for the precise reason forcing the two branches of government to consult with one another when it came to matters of war and of peace.”

Trump appeared to mock Congressional Democrats Friday as he retweeted a Twitter post from controversial far-right author Dinesh D’Souza that equated Democrats with the Iranian government.

At least one Republican joined Democrats in criticizing Trump’s go-around of Congress. Calling the strike an “assassination,” Senator Rand Paul argued that the authority to declare war rests solely with Congress.

House Democratic lawmaker Elissa Slotkin, a former CIA Middle East analyst who worked under the the Bush and Obama administrations, questioned whether the Trump administration had thought through the consequences of the strike in a statement Friday.

“What always kept both Democratic and Republican presidents from targeting Soleimani himself was the simple question: Was the strike worth the likely retaliation, and the potential to pull us into protracted conflict?” she said. “It is critical that the Administration has thought out the moves and counter-moves this attack will precipitate, and is prepared to protect our diplomats, service members, and citizens serving overseas.”

Supporters of Friday’s strike said it restored US deterrence power against Iran, and Trump allies were quick to praise the action. Senator Lindsey Graham told Fox News that he was briefed by Trump while he was in Florida to golf with the president this week.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio spent much of Thursday evening defending the president on Twitter and arguing that Trump had shown restraint in the face of escalation from Iran.

Former Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton, a noted Iran hawk who left the Trump administration over the summer, praised the president’s actions in a tweet and expressed hope he’d go further.





Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

