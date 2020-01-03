I read with interest “Homicides drop sharply in Boston” (Page A1, Jan. 1): First and foremost, congratulations and appreciation are due to the Boston Police, first responders, and residents for their coordination of efforts to reduce the frequency of homicides in the city over time. My concern relates to the effect that the words “drop sharply” creates in readers’ expectations with respect to future-year outcomes. The chart accompanying the article shows a moderate to weak correlation of declining homicide rate with time. A simple analysis shows that the trend in the homicide rate has a standard deviation of plus or minus 12 per year; 26 to 50 homicides in 2020 would be consistent with the 10-year trend. A better headline might be “Evidence suggests that community coordination is reducing the homicide rate.” It would be more consistent with the comments of Northeastern’s Professor James Alan Fox (quoted in the article), who cites multiple factors influencing the homicide rate. In spite of the complexity of its causality, the fact appears to be that an intelligent and concerted community approach seems to be a having desirable outcome on the trend in homicidal rates. The downward “trend” is the point. Efforts to maintain it seem to be paying off.

Joseph A. Senecal