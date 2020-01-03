I am adding my thoughts to those expressed by Dr. J. Wesley Boyd (“Insurer’s profit motive makes it harder for his patients to get the care they need,” Letters, Dec. 23). He refers to the length of time that clinicians spend trying to get mental health services for their patients.

I can attest to this, since I have spent a total of three hours in the past two weeks attempting to get an insurance company to authorize outpatient therapy for my patient. During my second attempt to reach the claims department (having been on hold for over an hour the first time), I then spent over another hour attempting to convince someone in that department that they backdate coverage (by two months) because I had made the grievous error of not obtaining authorization within the 30-day period since the patient’s appointment. You would have thought I was trying to obtain a pardon for homicide instead of attempting to provide a much-needed service to a patient.