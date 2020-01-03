Were we ever more in need of the patina of optimism that clings to the start of every new year? After a bruising 2019, we are like over-stuffed, over-indulged revelers, enduring pounding heads and churning stomachs with every talking head and tweet. Still, some brighter news nuggets can be found amid the coal. And by good news, I don’t mean stories about miracle cures or even the one about the fellow who dressed up his 17 dachshunds in identical sweaters to pose for a holiday photograph. I just mean a few small victories over the scabrous, the cynical, and the self-dealing. Is it any surprise that most of my picks are miles away from Washington?

All benefit is local. Twenty years after the Community Preservation Act became law, more than half the 351 cities and towns in Massachusetts Twenty years after the Community Preservation Act became law, more than half the 351 cities and towns in Massachusetts participate in this self-determined investment plan for open space, historic preservation, and affordable housing. The act has funded 10,700 units of affordable housing and preserved more than 30,000 acres of open space. It has prevented a working farm from being sold off for development in Wayland, saved historic Works Progress Administration-era murals at Gloucester City Hall , converted an abandoned parsonage into senior housing in tiny Goshen. And every initiative is voted upon by local residents and buoyed by matching funds from the state. You have to wonder what’s taking the other 175 cities and towns so long.