Adam Taylor does not go back far enough in his analysis (“Why country became a flashpoint for latest tensions,” Nation/World, Jan. 1). When Taylor asks, “Why are the United States and Iran at odds?,” he overlooks the fact that in 1953 a US CIA and British-backed coup overthrew the government of Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh because he intended to nationalize the oil industry and reinstalled the Western-friendly, autocratic and ultimately dictatorial and corrupt Shah Reza Pahlevi. This has not been forgotten by the Iranian people, who suffered for years under the Shah’s rule. An accurate telling of this history is especially important at a time when relations between the United States and Iran are at such a perilous point. History matters and should inform our actions and our understanding of the present.

Jain Ruvidich-Higgins