I only occasionally drive into Boston but, when I do, there are two of us in the car, so the HOV lane is a welcome sight. Passing by the jam of vehicles south of Boston is disturbing — it’s a climate and pollution hazard and of course inconvenient. At least the hybrids and electrics don’t create the monetary and environmental costs of idling, but that’s not enough. The idea of following in the footsteps of Lawrence’s free bus pilot program is exciting (“In Boston, let’s make the bus free,” Editorial, Jan. 1).

In May 2018, Josh Cohen wrote an overview of fare-free public transit in the world for Next City: Who’s Afraid of Fare-Free Public Transit? He explains that there are 97 cities in the world that have fully fare-free public transportation with the largest city being Tallinn, Estonia, whose population is 450,000. City Councilor Michelle Wu’s recommendation to include the MBTA would make Boston the largest city in the world with fare-free public transit.