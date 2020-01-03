In hopes of finding a historical comparison — and a potential road map for some measure of postseason success — we went deep into the memory bank and found a New England team that reminds us an awful lot of the 2019 roster: the 2006 team, which made it all the way to the last minute of the AFC title game on the road before giving out. We’re broad-brushing it here, but some of the parallels between that team and the ‘19 roster are pretty striking, enough to make us think there’s some hope for the current edition when it comes to making some noise in the playoffs. Basically, if this year’s team is going to play deep into January, they’d be wise to follow the blueprint laid down by that group.

For the Patriots, the 2019 postseason starts Saturday night at Gillette. And with the 4-4 finish to the regular-season, capped off by the shocking loss to Miami last Sunday that left them with the third seed, they’re facing longer odds than initially anticipated when it comes to just reaching Super Bowl LIV .

Anyway, here are six comparisons that jumped off the page for us:

1. Both teams had a 12-4 regular-season record that landed them on wild-card weekend: Both teams were at or near the top of the AFC for the bulk of the regular season – the 2006 team started 9-3, while the 2019 team was 10-2 – but ended the year as wild-card teams. In 2006, New England was the fourth seed behind the Chargers, Ravens and Colts, while the 2019 team is behind the Ravens and Chiefs.

2. In both years, a late-season loss to Miami cemented their spot in the wild-card round: The 2006 team lost on Dec. 10 to the Dolphins 21-0. (From the Associated Press recap: “The Patriots still lead the AFC East, but the loss snapped their three-game winning and hurt their chances of earning a first-round bye in the playoffs.” Ahem.) The 2019 team lost on Dec. 29 to Miami, 27-24, officially taking them out of contention for a first-round bye.

3. They both had a standout defense: The 2006 team was second in the league that year with 237 points allowed. (While there’s an awful lot of nostalgia for the 2003 and 2004 defenses, the 2006 team set the franchise record for fewest points allowed in a 16-game season.) That team also had a dynamite cornerback (Asante Samuel tied for the league lead in interceptions) who led an impressive secondary that allowed a league-low 10 passing touchdowns. The 2019 team was first in the regular season in points allowed with 225 points, breaking the mark of the ’06 group. The 2019 team has an excellent cornerback (Stephon Gilmore tied for the league lead in interceptions) who led an impressive secondary that allowed a league-low 13 passing touchdowns.

4. Despite some personnel issues, both featured strong special teams units: In 2006, New England had the best kick return unit in the league (26.8 yards per return) and third-best punt return unit in the NFL (11.7 yards per opportunity). They had three different punters, but still managed to tilt the field on a consistent basis. The 2019 Patriots had four different kickers, but there was still plenty of special-teams spark – they led the league with four blocked punts on the season. In addition, each special-teams unit did its job when it came to setting up the offense with excellent field position – the 2006 team led the league with an average starting field position of the Pats’ 33-yard line, while the 2019 team was also tops in the league with an average starting field position of the 33-yard line. Like the defense, the special teamers did plenty to make up for the offense.

5. Both had an inconsistent passing game: In 2006, a 29-year-old Tom Brady was up and down – when you stack up his career numbers, his ‘06 totals rank in the lower half in terms of production, including completion rate, yards, quarterback rating, touchdowns, and yards per pass attempt. Of course, he was also throwing to a group that included Reche Caldwell as the No. 1 option in the passing game, along with youngsters and retreads like Doug Gabriel, Chad Jackson and David Thomas. (The two redeeming parts of the passing game? Old reliables Troy Brown — who was playing on one leg because of a bad knee injury — and Kevin Faulk. The duo combined for 86 catches.) This season, Brady’s numbers across the board are better on the whole than they were in 2006, but the inconsistency at some of the offensive skill positions has still hamstrung the Patriots’ passing game. This time, it’s old reliables like Julian Edelman and James White who are providing a boost for the passing game, but Edelman (like Brown in 2006) clearly isn’t at 100 percent as the postseason gets underway.

6. And in each case, there’s a wild-card matchup against a familiar face: The 2006 team launched its playoff slate in the wild-card round at home against former assistant Eric Mangini and the Jets. The 2019 team will do the same this weekend against former New England linebacker Mike Vrabel (who was part of that ’06 team) and the Titans.

So where does that leave us? The 2006 team won its playoff opener against the Jets at home before traveling to face an AFC West team with an electric offense in the divisional playoffs. The ’06 team pulled off the upset of the Chargers – one of the more underrated playoff wins of the Bill Belichick Era – before falling in an epic AFC title tilt with Peyton Manning and the Colts in Indy.

It wasn’t enough to bring home a championship, but in hindsight, that 2006 team overachieved, and with a friendly bounce here and there, could have been in position to win another Lombardi Trophy. Could the 2019 team end up taking the same sort of journey? The next step comes Saturday night at Gillette, and while it’s a long way between here and Super Bowl LIV, the 2006 team could very well provide a dose of inspiration for a 2019 team that needs a bit of a jolt as the postseason gets underway.

