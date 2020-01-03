“General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region,” the Pentagon statement said. “General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more.”

The United States carried out the strike, the Pentagon said.

BAGHDAD — Iranian official news media confirmed that a powerful commander of its Revolutionary Guards Corps, Maj. Gen. Qassim Soleimani, was killed in a strike on the Baghdad International Airport early Friday.

Iraqi and Lebanese television also reported the death, which was confirmed by senior militia leader in Iraq.

The strikes followed a warning on Thursday afternoon from Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who said the U.S. military would preemptively strike Iranian-backed forces in Iraq and Syria if there were signs the paramilitary groups were planning more attacks against American bases and personnel in the region.

“If we get word of attacks, we will take preemptive action as well to protect American forces, protect American lives,” Esper said. “The game has changed.”

The Tasnim News Agency, which is affiliated with the Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corp, confirmed the death of Soleimani early Friday.

The killing of Soleimani is a major blow for Iran.

American officials consider Soleimani, the commander of the Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force, responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American soldiers during the Iraq War and hostile Iranian activities throughout the Middle East.

“This is devastating for the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps, the regime and Khamenei’s regional ambitions,” said Mark Dubowitz, chief executive of the hawkish Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a conservative think tank that supports a hard line against Iran, referring to the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“For 23 years, he has been the equivalent of the JSOC commander, the CIA director and Iran’s real foreign minister,” Dubowitz said, using an acronym for the United States Joint Special Operations Command. “He is irreplaceable and indispensable” to Iran’s military establishment.